Trump says working with Abe to improve U.S.-Japan trading relationship

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday after White House talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the two leaders were working together to improve trading relations and that Abe promised new Japanese investment in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the White House colonnade with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on their way to a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2018.

“We’re working hard to reduce our trade imbalance which is very substantial, remove barriers to U.S. exports and to achieve a fair and mutually beneficial economic partnership,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Abe.

“We welcome and encourage Japanese investors to open new plants and factories in the United States, and that will happen. The prime minister told me that will happen,” Trump said.