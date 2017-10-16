Japan agrees to streamline tests for some U.S. auto exports: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan agreed to streamline noise and emissions testing procedures for certain U.S. auto exports during Monday’s bilateral economic talks that were focused on trade, the two governments said in a statement.

Japan also agreed to lift trade restrictions on U.S. potatoes from Idaho, while the United States agreed to lift restrictions on Japanese persimmons, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said in the statement.

“Both sides affirmed that they would intensify work to achieve further progress in the near term on bilateral trade issues,” Pence and Aso said.