Japan
August 26, 2019 / 2:40 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Japan says didn't compromise too much in trade talks with U.S

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday he did not think Tokyo had compromised too much in trade talks with the United States.

“Negotiations have been underway based on a joint statement the two countries agreed on last September,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Suga declined to comment when asked whether there was still a chance the United States could impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below