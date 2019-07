FILE PHOTO - Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday he will hold ministerial-level talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Aug. 1 and 2 in Washington D.C.

Motegi made the comment at a news conference after a meeting of the government’s top economic council.