Business News
August 15, 2019 / 1:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motegi says aiming for U.S.-Japan trade talks August 21-22: Jiji

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday that Japan and the United States were aiming to hold trade talks in Washington on Aug. 21-22, Jiji Press reported.

Motegi had a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer earlier this month at which they made “significant progress” in narrowing their differences on trade. They agreed to hold another ministerial-level meeting in August but did not set a date.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

