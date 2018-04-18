Trump says hopeful U.S. will trim trade deficit with Japan soon

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump struck a hopeful note about U.S. trade with Japan on Wednesday at a lunch with the Asian nation’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, saying he thought the United States would soon be able to trim its trade deficit with the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a working lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We have a very big deficit and we’re going to weed that down, hopefully get our balance at some point in the not-too-distant future,” Trump said at a photo opportunity before the meal, which he said would focus on trade. Trump was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and the White House’s economic director Larry Kudlow.

“We will I believe at the end of a very short period of time be able to do certain things. I know they’re ordering large numbers of airplanes ... in the tens of billions of dollars.”