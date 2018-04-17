FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. would like to see free trade deal with Japan: White House adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday the United States would like to see a free trade deal with Japan at some point, noting the two countries had some differences on trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington. U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We have certain disagreements with respect to some of the trading issues. We’ll iron those out hopefully,” Kudlow told reporters during a briefing ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“The United States would probably like to see a free trade agreement come out at some point with Japan,” he said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

