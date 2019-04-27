Trump pressed Japan's Abe to build more vehicles in the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to have Japanese automakers produce more vehicles in the United States, according to a readout of their recent meeting provided by the U.S. ambassador to Japan on Saturday.

The two discussed recent public announcements by Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor Corp’s decision to invest more in U.S. plants, and Trump’s desire to see “more movement in that direction,” according to Ambassador William Hagerty.

Trump said on Friday it is possible that the United States and Japan could reach a new bilateral trade deal by the time he visits Tokyo in May, but he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cited areas where they differ on trade.

“We want to ensure that the U.S. has trading terms with Japan that are no less favorable than any other nation,” Hagerty said in a phone call with reporters.

He added that Trump is planning to attend the G20 summit in June, set to take place in Osaka, Japan.

Separately, Trump was optimistic trade talks with China would be successful, the ambassador said.