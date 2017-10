NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies likely slowed their hiring of workers in September in the aftermath of disruptions from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma that hammered Texas and Florida, Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist Mark Zandi said on Wednesday.

Damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

He said, in a conference call, the two powerful storms combined likely resulted in 50,000 to 60,000 fewer people added on private payrolls last month.