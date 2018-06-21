Trump to meet Jordan's King Abdullah at White House June 25

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will welcome King Abdullah of Jordan to the White House on June 25, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

“Trump looks forward to reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship between the United States and Jordan. The leaders will discuss issues of mutual concern, including terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria, and working toward a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” it said.