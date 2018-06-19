White House says Kushner met Jordan's Abdullah about Israeli-Palestinian peace

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, met on Tuesday with Jordan’s King Abdullah about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the Trump administration’s efforts on creating peace between Israel and the Palestinian territories, the White House said on Tuesday.

Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The meeting, which also included Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, came one day after a tete-a-tete between the king of the Arab nation and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on advancing regional peace. The Trump administration has been working on an Israeli-Palestinian plan, but it has yet to be made public.