July 2, 2018 / 12:26 PM / in 20 minutes

FBI says it foiled planned Fourth of July attack in Cleveland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a person on suspicion of trying to help a militant foreign group’s alleged plan to attack downtown Cleveland, Ohio, on the Fourth of July, an FBI spokeswoman said on Monday.

She declined to give additional details ahead of a news conference at 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT).

Like many other U.S. cities, downtown Cleveland puts on a fireworks display to celebrate the Independence Day holiday on July 4. Cities typically ramp up security around such events.

In 2015, U.S. law enforcement officials said they had arrested more than 10 people inspired by the Islamic State militant group ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, saying the arrests had disrupted planned attacks.

Eight people were killed in New York on Oct. 31, Halloween, when an Uzbek immigrant was accused of using a truck to plow them down on a bike path.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone, Jeffrey Benkoe and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
