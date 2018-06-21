FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 21, 2018 / 4:05 AM / in an hour

Record 47 million expected to travel for U.S. July Fourth holiday: AAA

Jarrett Renshaw

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. travelers will hit the roads, rails and airports in record numbers this Fourth of July holiday, despite higher gasoline prices, the nation’s largest automotive advocacy group said on Thursday.

People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City, U.S., July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Some 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles (80 km) over the upcoming July Fourth holiday, the fifth consecutive annual increase and highest travel volume since the group began tracking data 18 years ago, according to the AAA, or American Automobile Association.

The holiday period is defined this year as July 3 to July 8.

Gas prices have fallen a bit since the 2018 high of $2.97 a gallon set over Memorial Day weekend, the last weekend in May. The national average gas price was $2.87 on Wednesday, up 59 cents from a year ago.

Despite higher prices, automobile travel is expected to increase for the fourth straight year, rising 5.1 percent or nearly 2 million more than in 2017, to 39.7 million travelers, the AAA said.

“Confident consumers with additional disposable income will look to spend on travel this holiday, building on an already busy summer travel season,” said Bill Sutherland, senior vice president, AAA Travel and Publishing.

Air travel volume will increase to 3.76 million passengers, 7.9 percent more than last year. With the holiday falling on a Wednesday, air travel is helped by enabling more flexibility to fly either before or after the holiday, the group said.

U.S. gasoline demand, which accounts for roughly 10 percent of global demand, hit record highs last year thanks in part to a strong summer driving season.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.