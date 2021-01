FILE PHOTO: Makan Delrahim, assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 22, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top antitrust official in the U.S. Justice Department, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, told the White House he will resign effective January 19, a day before the administration of Joe Biden takes over.