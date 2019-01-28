AG nominee Barr says Trump has never discussed Mueller investigation with him

William Barr testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee William Barr told U.S. lawmakers this week that Trump has never discussed the substance of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation with the president, and he promised he would not take any steps to improperly fire Mueller.

Barr’s written comments, made in response to questions posed by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, were released on Monday, just one day before the panel is scheduled to vote on whether to send Barr’s nomination to the full U.S. Senate for a confirmation vote.