Attorney General Barr won't seek death penalty against British Islamic State execution squad members

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center, in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr has informed British authorities the U.S. will not seek the death penalty if two British Islamic State execution squad members, nicknamed the “Beatles,” are extradited to the United States.

In a letter to Priti Patel, Britain’s interior minister, dated Tuesday, Barr said if Britain grants a U.S. extradition request for Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, the U.S. will not seek the death penalty and would not carry out executions if they were to be imposed.