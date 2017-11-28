Jury acquits accused Benghazi attack organizer of most serious charges: media

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A jury on Tuesday acquitted Ahmed Abu Khatallah on the most serious charges in connection with a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in which U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed, according to media reports.

Khatallah was charged with 18 counts ranging from murder and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, and maliciously damaging and destroying U.S. property. He was acquitted on all but four of those charges, according to media reports.