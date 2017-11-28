FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury acquits accused Benghazi attack organizer of most serious charges: media
November 28, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Jury acquits accused Benghazi attack organizer of most serious charges: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A jury on Tuesday acquitted Ahmed Abu Khatallah on the most serious charges in connection with a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in which U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed, according to media reports.

Khatallah was charged with 18 counts ranging from murder and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, and maliciously damaging and destroying U.S. property. He was acquitted on all but four of those charges, according to media reports.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

