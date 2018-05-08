FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Justice Department seeks to revoke citizenship over fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two people previously convicted of trying to defraud the U.S. Export-Import Bank could stand to lose their U.S. citizenship, after the Justice Department filed denaturalization lawsuits against them on Tuesday.

Guillermo Oscar Mondino, 55, a native of Argentina, and Norma Borgono, 63, a native of Peru, were convicted in 2010 and 2011, respectively, on charges related to a scheme to defraud the Ex-Im Bank of more than $24 million.

The Justice Department said it was now taking steps to strip them of their U.S. citizenship, a move that comes as part of a broad immigration crackdown under Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Thomas

