May 9, 2018 / 1:56 PM / in 22 minutes

U.S. Justice Dept to lessen overlap on white-collar crime, change penalties: Rosenstein

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday unveiled a new approach to white-collar and corporate crime that he said will improve coordination between authorities and other countries, lessen duplicativeness, and modify how penalties are assessed.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at a New York City Bar event in New York, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“It is important for us to be aggressive in pursuing wrongdoers. But we should discourage disproportionate enforcement of laws by multiple authorities,” he said during a speech to the New York City Bar White Collar Crime Institute.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

