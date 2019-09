FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency reached a $47 million settlement with Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd to resolve Clear Air Act violations.

The settlement resolved allegations they sold heavy construction vehicles with diesel engines that were not certified under applicable emission standards, the Justice Department said on Thursday.