Trump to nominate federal prosecutor Jessie Liu for No. 3 Justice Department post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to nominate Jessie Liu, the current U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to serve in the third-ranking top post at the Justice Department, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu speaks during a news conference to discuss "efforts to reduce violent crime" at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, then Liu would serve as associate attorney general - a job that involves overseeing the department’s civil litigation, including antitrust matters, civil rights, and environmental law.

The U.S. official spoke to Reuters anonymously, because the White House has not yet formally announced the nomination.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. declined to comment. A White House representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The associate attorney general’s job at the Justice Department does not involve overseeing criminal cases or national security.

However, it became a focal point in February 2018 after then-Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand quit the job to take a position with Walmart.

At the time of her exit, she was next in the line of succession to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

At the time, speculation was high about whether Trump might try to fire Rosenstein in an effort to kill Mueller’s probe, a step Trump never ultimately took.

Brand’s departure came only nine months into her tenure, and it also came after Trump had unleashed blistering attacks against multiple other top Justice Department officials including former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017.

Reuters previously reported that Brand was starting to feel increasingly uncomfortable with Trump’s attacks on her department and the FBI.

Since her departure, the No. 3 post has been filled by Jesse Panuccio, who is not Senate-confirmed.

Liu has served as U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. since September 2017.

Prior to her confirmation, she acknowledged to U.S. Senators that she had a rare in-person interview with Trump for the job. That is a departure from standard practice, and could become a focal point by Senate Democrats who previously raised concerns about whether it constituted improper meddling by the White House.

Since becoming U.S. attorney, Liu’s office has been involved in some high-profile cases.

It has taken the lead on handling Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal case against Trump’s former political adviser Roger Stone.

It also convened a grand jury to investigate whether the FBI’s former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should face criminal charges for lying to investigators about his interactions with reporters.

A lawyer for McCabe said late last month that investigation is still ongoing.

Liu’s impending nomination was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.