White House: Trump believes in enforcing federal law on marijuana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said President Donald Trump believes in enforcing U.S. marijuana laws after the Department of Justice moved on Thursday to ease enforcement of federal drug laws in states that have legalized pot.
“The president believes in enforcing federal law -- that’s his top priority -- regardless of what the topic is, whether it’s marijuana or immigration.” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.
