FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Politics
January 4, 2018 / 7:46 PM / in an hour

White House: Trump believes in enforcing federal law on marijuana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said President Donald Trump believes in enforcing U.S. marijuana laws after the Department of Justice moved on Thursday to ease enforcement of federal drug laws in states that have legalized pot.

“The president believes in enforcing federal law -- that’s his top priority -- regardless of what the topic is, whether it’s marijuana or immigration.” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.