Stand-off with Attorney General Barr ends, as New York prosecutor agrees to resign

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Geoffrey S. Berman attends a news conference on the indictment of Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, David Correia, and Andrey Kukushnin for various charges related to violations of U.S. federal election laws in New York City, U.S.,October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman agreed to resign from his post on Saturday, after Attorney General William Barr said he would allow Berman’s deputy to take over the job until a permanent replacement can be installed.

“In light of Attorney General Barr’s decision to respect the normal operation of law and have Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss become Acting U.S. Attorney, I will be leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, effective immediately,” Berman said in a statement.