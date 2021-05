FILE PHOTO: The word "justice" is seen engraved at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said in a statement that President Joe Biden will nominate Matt Olsen, the chief security officer at Uber Technologies Inc, to serve as head of the Justice Department’s national security division.