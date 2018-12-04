U.S. charges four in 'Panama Papers' tax evasion scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three employees and a client affiliated with a law firm connected to the massive leak of offshore financial data known as the “Panama Papers” were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, accused of a decades-long scheme to defraud the United States.

The U.S. Justice Department said that three of the four people charged have been arrested. The fourth defendant, a lawyer who worked for the law firm Mossack Fonseca & Co., remains at large.