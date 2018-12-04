U.S.
December 4, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

U.S. charges four in 'Panama Papers' tax evasion scheme

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three employees and a client affiliated with a law firm connected to the massive leak of offshore financial data known as the “Panama Papers” were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, accused of a decades-long scheme to defraud the United States.

The U.S. Justice Department said that three of the four people charged have been arrested. The fourth defendant, a lawyer who worked for the law firm Mossack Fonseca & Co., remains at large.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.