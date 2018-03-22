U.S. drops assault charges against 11 of Turkish president's security team

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have decided to dismiss charges against 11 of 15 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security team after they were charged in connection with a street brawl in May 2017 near the Turkish embassy in Washington.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District Columbia confirmed that his office filed motions to dismiss charges against seven of the defendants on February 14, and against four others in November of last year.

Assault charges are still pending against four remaining members of Erdogan’s security team: Ismail Dalkiran, Servet Erkan, Ahmet Karabay, and Mehmet Sarman.