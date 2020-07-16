FBI says it is investigating hack of high-profile Twitter accounts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI’s San Francisco office said on Thursday it has launched an investigation after hackers accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack accounts for high-profile people such as U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

“At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud,” the FBI said in its statement.

“We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident. As this investigation is ongoing, we will not be making further comment at this time.”