January 4, 2018 / 7:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senator Gillibrand raises concerns about interim Manhattan US Attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said on Thursday that Manhattan’s interim top U.S. prosecutor Geoffrey Berman should be not be confirmed if nominated to permanently fill the post, citing concerns over reports he was interviewed for the job by President Donald Trump.

“Reports that President Trump took the unusual step of personally interviewing Berman are deeply disturbing considering the conflicts of interest inherent by his potential jurisdiction on matters that could affect the president personally,” Gillibrand, the junior U.S. senator from New York, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

reporting by Nathan Layne and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay

