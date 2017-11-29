FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to open office, award grants in opioid fight
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 29, 2017 / 4:33 PM / in 18 minutes

U.S. to open office, award grants in opioid fight

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it was launching a Drug Enforcement Administration field office in the Appalachian region at the center of the opioid crisis and would issue $12 million in grant funding to help assist law enforcement.

FILE PHOTO: Needles used for shooting heroin and other opioids along with other paraphernalia litter the ground in a park in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

The announcement, made jointly by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Acting DEA Administrator Robert Patterson, marked the Justice Department’s latest move to get a handle on the growing opioid epidemic.

In addition to the grants and creation of a Louisville, Kentucky-based DEA office, Sessions also directed U.S. Attorney’s offices to designate a coordinator to facilitate opioid-related cases.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.