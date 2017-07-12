FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a month ago

U.S. decision on Kaspersky Lab software is politicized: Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A decision by the Trump administration to remove Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by U.S. government agencies to purchase technology equipment is a "politicized decision," the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"This is a purely commercial company which provides commercial services," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "We regret such a decision."

"Russia as a state will continue spare no effort to defend the interests of our companies abroad."

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

