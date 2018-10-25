Senator refers Kavanaugh accuser, Avenatti for criminal probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley on Thursday sought a federal probe of Julie Swetnick, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of aggressive sexual behavior before his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, and her lawyer Michael Avenatti.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, makes remarks during the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, also appears, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Grassley referred them to the Justice Department for criminal investigation related to “a potential conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation,” according to a statement from his office.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the referral.

Avenatti came forward with Swetnick’s allegations after Christine Blasey Ford detailed her allegation that she had been sexually assaulted as a teenager by Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge chosen by President Donald Trump for a lifetime job on the top U.S. court.

Swetnick said she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and others to get girls drunk at parties so they could be raped. She said Kavanaugh was present at a 1982 party where she was raped.

FILE PHOTO: Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to the media outside the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

Kavanaugh denied all the allegations and was narrowly confirmed the Supreme Court by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 6.

“When a well-meaning citizen comes forward with information relevant to the committee’s work, I take it seriously,” Grassley said in a statement. “But in the heat of partisan moments, some do try to knowingly mislead the committee. That’s unfair to my colleagues, the nominees and others providing information who are seeking the truth.”

Avenatti also represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

He responded to Grassley’s statement with a tweet that referenced criticism from Democrats and others that the allegations against Kavanaugh were not thoroughly investigated.

“It is ironic that Senator Grassley now is interested in investigations. He didn’t care when it came to putting a man on the SCOTUS for life,” Avenatti said. “We welcome the investigation as now we can finally get to the bottom of Judge Kavanaugh’s lies and conduct. Let the truth be known.”

Swetnick herself was not immediately available for comment.