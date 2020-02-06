Business News
February 6, 2020 / 9:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya's president says Kenyan, U.S. officials will begin work on trade deal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. and Kenyan trade officials will work to establish a framework for a U.S.-Kenyan trade and investment agreement, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta told U.S. business leaders on Thursday after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kenyatta told a forum at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that Kenya was keen to attract more U.S. investment and become a hub for U.S. companies doing business in Africa and beyond.

“It was a very clear tone of urgency for these two offices to move with speed to bring this to a conclusion,” he told several hundred executives at the event.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below