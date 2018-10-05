FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Melania Trump goes on safari in Kenya and visits an orphanage

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump read to children at an orphanage, fed a baby elephant, and went on a short safari on Friday in Kenya, the third country on her nearly week-long Africa tour.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant a bottle of milk at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump, who has also visited Ghana and Malawi, kicked off her day with a stop at an elephant orphanage, where she helped bottle feed an elephant and patted another, clearly having a good time.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Afterwards she donned a white hat and took a short safari in Nairobi National Park, passing by zebras, giraffes and other animals.

The first lady then visited a local children’s orphanage. She delighted in holding babies and held hands with older children, who sang and danced. She also read them a book.

Trump met with her counterpart, Kenya’s first lady Margaret Kenyatta, and attended a theater performance.

Trump departs for Egypt on Saturday morning before returning to the United States.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

