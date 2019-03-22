Prosecutor who oversaw case against Trump lawyer Cohen to step down

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Attorney Robert Khuzami speaks to the media outside the the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House after U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen plead guilty to eight criminal counts in lower Manhattan, New York City, U.S. August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Robert Khuzami, the federal prosecutor who oversaw the case against President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, will step down from his role as top deputy in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, the office announced Friday.

Khuzami assumed oversight of the case against Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other federal crimes, after U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman recused himself from the case.

Audrey Strauss will take over from Khuzami as Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the office said. Strauss previously served as senior counsel to the U.S. Attorney.

She will be replaced by Craig Stewart, who is leaving his role as a partner at the law firm of Arnold & Porter, the office said.

“Rob Khuzami is an extraordinary and brilliant lawyer who has upheld the ideals of integrity and professionalism that characterize the work of this office,” Berman said in a statement, adding that Khuzami has been commuting weekly from Washington since his appointment in January 2018. “While his desire to continue to serve remains strong, he understandably has decided to return home to his family.”

Khuzami did not immediately respond to requests for comment.