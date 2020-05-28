U.S. State Department clears $1.4 billion sale of Patriot air and missile system to Kuwait

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.425 billion sale of Patriot air and missile defense system components and upgrades to Kuwait, the Pentagon said on Thursday after notifying Congress of the certification.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the State Department had approved the sale of 84 interceptor missiles called the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancements (MSEs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $800 million.

In addition to the new interceptors, the State Department also approved repairs and upgrades to Kuwait’s existing Patriot system.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies are the main contractors for the radars, launchers and interceptors that comprise the Patriot system.

The notification process alerts Congress that a sale to a foreign country has been approved, but it does not indicate that a contract has been signed or negotiations have concluded.