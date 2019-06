FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Villa Borsig guest house in Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah discussed the latest regional and international developments with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call late on Sunday, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.