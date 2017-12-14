U.S. labor board overturns Obama-era 'joint employment' ruling

(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board’s newly minted Republican majority on Thursday overturned an Obama-era ruling that had irked business groups by making it easier for unions and workers to hold companies accountable for the practices of staffing agencies, contractors and franchisees with which they partner.

In a 3-2 decision, the National Labor Relations Board reversed the standard it had set out in a 2015 case involving Browning-Ferris Industries Inc and reinstated a previous test that says companies are “joint employers” only when they exercise direct control over workers.

Many companies use franchising or contract labor in part to avoid the costs and responsibilities of directly employing workers. But a company found to be a joint employer can be required to bargain with unions and may be held liable for labor law violations by contractors, staffing agencies, or franchisees.

President Donald Trump appointed two Republicans to the five-member NLRB earlier this year, giving his party a 3-2 majority for the first time in a decade. Trump’s appointees are widely expected to revisit a series of recent NLRB decisions that business groups say unfairly favored unions.

Prior to the 2015 ruling in Browning-Ferris, companies were found to be joint employers of workers hired by another business if they had “direct and immediate” control over working conditions.

In the Browning-Ferris decision, the NLRB said joint employment can also exist when companies have only “indirect or unexercised control” over workers.

On Thursday, the board said the Democratic majority in Browning-Ferris overstepped its authority by altering the legal definitions of employment.

Thursday’s decision came in a case involving an Iowa construction company that was working with a subcontractor. The board said the company was the joint employer of several employees who were unlawfully fired for going on strike.