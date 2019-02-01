Marathon gives final offer to Galveston Bay refinery workers: sources

FILE PHOTO - A Marathon Petroleum banner covers an Andeavor sign outside the El Paso refinery following a closed $23 billion deal after the Ohio-based Marathon bought the Texas-based company, forming one of the largest global refiners in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp gave a final contract offer to the United Steelworkers union (USW) local representing workers at its Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas on Friday, said sources familiar with the negotiations.

USW members from Local 13-1, who work at the refinery in Texas City, Texas, are expected to vote on the offer next week, the sources said.

Company spokesman Sid Barth said Marathon was optimistic about reaching mutually satisfactory agreements with the USW locals that have not yet agreed to terms.

The Galveston Bay Refinery was the site of a bitter strike in 2015. Workers at the refinery were off their jobs for six months.

USW International negotiators reached agreement on Thursday with Shell Oil Co, acting as lead negotiator for U.S. refiners, chemical plant and pipeline operators, on terms for pay, benefits, health and safety for union members in the oil industry.

That agreement is paired with the agreement on local issues to make the contract being offered to the Galveston Bay workers. If it is ratified by the members, it must also be approved by USW International officials in Pittsburgh .