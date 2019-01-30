USW rejects first contract offer from Shell in oil contract talks: sources

FILE PHOTO - A Shell logo is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station In Warsaw, Poland June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union on Wednesday rejected the first offer from Shell Oil Co in talks for a new national agreement covering 30,000 U.S. refinery, chemical plant and pipeline workers, according to three sources familiar with the talks.

The current national agreement for refinery workers begins expiring shortly after 12 a.m. local time on Friday. The union and the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which is representing oil companies, have been meeting since Jan. 16 to hammer out a new pact.

The offer was rejected in part because it lacked language requiring the successor to a current owner of a plant to accept the contract with the union in place at the time ownership is assumed, the sources said.

Also, the offer rejected on Wednesday lacked no-retrogression language prohibiting plant owners from going back on terms agreed to in past contracts.

The first offer made by the lead company, which since 1997 has been Shell, is always rejected by Steelworkers negotiators.

Representatives of Shell and the union were not immediately available to comment.

The union is a seeking a three-year agreement to replace the expiring four-year pact that was agreed to after rolling strikes in 2015 in which more than 7,000 workers at 12 refineries and three chemical plants were off their jobs for at least two months at most sites and six months at a few others.

The union is proposing an 8 percent-a-year raise for workers who make an average $40 an hour with four years experience. The union is also proposing its members begin replacing as much as 10 percent a year of the non-union workers who perform maintenance work at refineries and chemical plants.