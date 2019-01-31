USW, Shell reach tentative agreement on national refinery contract

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) and Shell Oil Co reached a tentative agreement on pay, benefits and safety issues that will cover 30,000 U.S. refinery, chemical plant and pipeline workers, Shell said on Thursday.

No details were available about the proposed pact, which was reached about nine hours before the current contract expires and strikes could begin.

“We believe this agreement respects the needs of our employees, underpins our resolute commitment to safety and ensures the economic health of Shell’s facilities,” Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said in a statement.

Three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the union and Shell were near a deal for a new national agreement.

The USW and Shell Oil, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, have been negotiating a new labor contract since Jan. 16.

The union entered talks seeking an 8-percent-a-year pay increase for hourly workers to be covered by the three-year agreement. Refinery workers make about $40 an hour after about four years on the job.

The USW also proposed that union members replace 10 percent per year of the non-union workers who perform maintenance and overhaul work at refineries and chemical plants.

Shell, which has been the lead company in negotiations with the oil workers since 1997, did not disclose its proposals.

These are the first negotiations since talks broke down in 2015, leading to rolling strikes that ended with a new four-year contract that expires at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The national agreement will be paired with an agreement on local issues at each plant to form the contract for the individual site. The new agreement will also likely be accompanied by an extension of the existing contract to keep workers on their jobs until the new pact is ratified.

The contract covers 30,000 workers at plants operated by Shell, Marathon Petroleum Corp, BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Valero Energy Corp, and smaller refiners such as HollyFrontier Corp and Delek US Holdings Inc.