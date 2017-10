MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that Britain’s thoughts were with the victims of what she called an “appalling attack” in Las Vegas, where a gunman opened fire at a country music festival.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a home near the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The UK’s thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas,” May said in a post on her official Twitter feed.