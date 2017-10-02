Two Canadians confirmed dead in Vegas attack: foreign ministry

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Two Canadians were killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, Canada’s foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Monday, but gave no further details.

Metro Police officers pass by the front of the Tropicana hotel-casino after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

British Columbia premier John Horgan named one of the dead as Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old man from Maple Ridge, near Vancouver. Canadian media identified the other victim as Jessica Klymchuk, a 28-year-old mother of four from the province of Alberta.

A lone gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before killing himself.