October 2, 2017 / 6:54 PM / in 18 days

Two Canadians confirmed dead in Vegas attack: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Two Canadians were killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, Canada’s foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Monday, but gave no further details.

Metro Police officers pass by the front of the Tropicana hotel-casino after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

British Columbia premier John Horgan named one of the dead as Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old man from Maple Ridge, near Vancouver. Canadian media identified the other victim as Jessica Klymchuk, a 28-year-old mother of four from the province of Alberta.

A lone gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before killing himself.

Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by James Dalgleish; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
