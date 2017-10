VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has called the killing of more than 50 people by a gunman in Las Vegas a “senseless tragedy”.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy,” said a message sent to the Roman Catholic bishop of the Nevada city on Monday.