MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Monday after a gunman killed at least 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the Kremlin said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

“This crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty,” the statement quoted Putin as saying in a telegram to Trump.