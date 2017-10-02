FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump briefed on Las Vegas shooting, offers condolences
October 2, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in 18 days

Trump briefed on Las Vegas shooting, offers condolences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said on Monday, and Trump offered condolences to victims.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on immigration reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. on August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting,” Trump said in a Twitter post. Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the White House was monitoring the situation closely and offered full support to state and local officials.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu

