U.S. Justice Department, Latin American countries charge 3,800 gang members
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. Justice Department, Latin American countries charge 3,800 gang members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and officials from three Latin American countries announced criminal charges against more than 3,800 members of the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs on Friday, including 70 people in six U.S. states.

“MS-13 coordinates across our borders to kill, rape and traffic drugs and underage girls; we’ve got to coordinate across our borders to stop them,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement, joined by his counterparts from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by David Alexander

