U.S. must face multi-state lawsuit over census citizenship question

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration must face a lawsuit by states and advocacy groups over its plan to ask people who are filling out the 2020 census form whether they are U.S. citizens, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan denied the administration’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is backed by 18 states and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which includes the Census Bureau, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A group of states and cities and several immigrant rights groups have sued to block the proposed question. They said it could lead to undercounting in states with large immigrant populations, jeopardizing their political representation and access to federal funds.

They said an “unprecedented level of anxiety in immigrant communities” under President Donald Trump, a Republican who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, could deter non-citizens from responding to the census.

The commerce department said in March that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross decided to add the citizenship question after the Department of Justice requested it, in order to better enforce federal voting law.

The census, mandated by the U.S. Constitution, is conducted every 10 years and counts every resident in the United States.

It is used to determine the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities and the allocation to states of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

All of the states involved in the lawsuit have Democratic attorneys general, and the cities have Democratic mayors.

Furman said in Thursday’s decision that while Ross had the power to include the question, which was included in the census prior to 1960, he may have used it improperly. The judge also said his stated reason may have been “pretextual.”

Immigrant rights groups said the question violated the constitution and was motivated by racial animus against Latinos and other immigrants.

Furman said that claim was “plausible” in light of Trump’s derogatory public statements about immigrants, including one referring to “these people from shithole countries” and another in which he described some immigrants as “animals.”