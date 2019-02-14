U.S. settles with Learfield IMG College on antitrust allegations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had settled with Learfield IMG College, a unit of Learfield Communications, over allegations it had agreed with smaller rivals to refrain from competing against one another.

The unit, formed by a merger of Learfield and IMG College which closed in December, had been accused of failing to compete in seeking to represent colleges in selling advertising and sponsorship opportunities to companies that want to reach fans at sports events.

“IMG and Learfield have agreed or otherwise coordinated to limit competition between one another and between themselves and smaller competitors,” the Justice Department said in a court filing on Thursday.

Under the terms of the settlement, Learfield IMG College is prohibited from agreeing with competitors to refrain from bidding or from submitting joint bids. It must also put compliance measures in place.

Learfield said in a statement that the practices that the Justice Department objected to were “historical practice” and that the government found no wrongdoing.

“Given that the DOJ (Justice Department) has now raised an issue with the idea of multi-media rights joint ventures, we have agreed to limit the practice going forward,” Learfield said.