Lebanese president regrets U.S. sanctions on Hezbollah lawmakers

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun, gestures upon his arrival at Tunis-Carthage International Airport to attend the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia March 30, 2019. Hussein Malla/Pool via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon regrets the U.S. imposition of sanctions on two members of the Lebanese parliament and will pursue the matter with the U.S. authorities, President Michel Aoun said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The United States announced new sanctions against the two lawmakers from the Hezbollah Shi’ite Muslim movement on Tuesday, as well as on one of the movement’s top security officials, drawing expressions of concern from Lebanese officials.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed movement allied to Iran, is a party in the Lebanese coalition government and considered a terrorist group by the United States.