Men hold their phones as they watch Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speak on television inside a coffee shop in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah’s leader said on Friday that Washington was seeking to open channels to the Iran-backed movement despite ramping up sanctions against its officials.

“(U.S. President) Trump’s administration is seeking to open channels of communication to Hezbollah in Lebanon through mediators. ... These are the American pragmatists,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview with Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV without elaborating.

